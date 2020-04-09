Starting To Look Like A Hairy Yeti? Then These 5 Facial Razors Will Keep Away The Fuzzies

Salons are closed and we are all struggling with DIY self-care, from our nails, hair and facials to hair removal and grooming.

The best of us are taking on the shape of a really hairy yeti with all the facial hair starting to go rampant on our faces and well… ERRAWHERE!

BUT we found a painless solution for all, one that’s even endorsed by beauty blogger, Huda Kattan. These 5 facial razors will effectively remove your facial hair or peach fuzz from any part of your face and keep you lookin’ as fresh as you stepped out of a salon.

*Tutorial included at the end of the article*

Day 18 of nationwide lockdown…

Major feels fam. Major feels.