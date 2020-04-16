Be A Cool Couch Potato Whilst Self-Isolating In These 5 Fun Onesies For Men

Share this restaurant by email

Be a cool couch potato whilst self-isolating. Be like Ryan Gosling and get yo’self some fun onesies to spend the rest of the lockdown all curled up in.

5. This Fuzzy Bear Onesie with complimentary bear feet slippers is WINNING HEARTS on Amazon!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 177.46.

4. Ring in Halloween 6 months early with this Unisex Skeleton Onesie Buy it from Amazon for AED 92.40 (down from AED 411).

3. How roar-some is this Dinosaur Adult Onesie?! Truly Dino-mite we must say… Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.40.

2. A Money Heist fan?! Then prove your alliance to the professor and his gang by donning this La Casa De Papel Jumpsuit every time you sit down in front of the TV to watch a rerun of Money Heist… Buy it from Amazon for AED 72.