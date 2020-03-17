Life Hacks 101: 5 Reasons Why The Arab World Hasn’t Run Out Of Toilet Paper

The western world is running out of TP while the rest of the world is in no rush to panic wipe out stores off toilet papers rolls because of the ‘S’ word!!… S for spray… duhh!

Hand spray (aka shattaf in Arabic) are these handheld bidets that provide the utmost hygiene and comfort. They also work to minimize paper pollution as well as the tissue roll cost. Well, if folks down at Europe and The US adopted this one product from this part of the world then there wouldn’t be a WW3 at every supermarket over these roll papers now would there?!

Check out these highly functional and low-cost hand sprays that you can either install in no time at all or upgrade yours too without any hassle or inconvenience.