Life Hacks 101: 5 Reasons Why The Arab World Hasn’t Run Out Of Toilet Paper
The western world is running out of TP while the rest of the world is in no rush to panic wipe out stores off toilet papers rolls because of the ‘S’ word!!… S for spray… duhh!
Hand spray (aka shattaf in Arabic) are these handheld bidets that provide the utmost hygiene and comfort. They also work to minimize paper pollution as well as the tissue roll cost. Well, if folks down at Europe and The US adopted this one product from this part of the world then there wouldn’t be a WW3 at every supermarket over these roll papers now would there?!
Check out these highly functional and low-cost hand sprays that you can either install in no time at all or upgrade yours too without any hassle or inconvenience.
5. Tempesta Toilet Spray Bidet Shattaf With A Hose And Hook: A sweet deal for such a brilliantly functional spray
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.
4. Get a cutting edge design with the New Tempesta-F Trigger Spray
The New Tempesta-F Trigger Sprays combines minimalist design with high-quality features and extra-strong materials.
Promising review:
“Very simple but elegant design…”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 85.
3. Choose from two designs with the portable Handheld Shattaf Bidet Sprayer with Hose and Bracket Holder Package
How vintage-looking are these brass spray heads?! To add a little personality to your washroom designs, these sprays are the perffff option!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 66.
2. The Grohe Toilet Spray Shattafs the best in the Bizz honestly!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 104.98.
1. Amazon has listed prolly the BEST deal ever with this Bidet Handheld Sprayer Shattaf Kit
Promising review:
“Excellent quality. Can hold the water pressure. The knob is sleek and easy to handle. Must be recommended product as the quality is superb. Had bad experiences with other companies bidet where they broke within a weeks time. If you are looking for a good quality bidet than this is the one you should buy.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 38.83.