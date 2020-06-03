Learn How To Influence Friends And Strangers With The Help Of These 5 HIGHLY Recommended Communication Books

Promising review:

“As a 20 yr professional and manager, I wasn’t sure of how relevant this book would be. Frankly, I found it to be excellent! I have ranked it as 5 stars, something I rarely do.

Ferrazzi covers a range of topics which are as relevant for those veterans in the workforce as those starting out. One item I found especially refreshing was the approach to networking. A buzzword these days, I see millennials and others “lunching” constantly and asking to join my LinkedIn or Facebook and then never hear from them again. Ferrazzi does an excellent job explaining that networking has to be about adding value to the other party and maintaining that relationship over time. Yes, we all leverage our networks to get things done.

I also found his discussion of how to get value from conferences extremely interesting. I had learned many of the lessons the hard way over the year but I had never heard them so well articulated- come prepared, understand your objectives, who do you want to meet, what are your intersect points, volunteer to help organize, understand the schedule and layout and finally, and most important, follow up.”