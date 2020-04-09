5 Home Popsicle Makers To Make A Freakishly Long Summer Day Bearable

Guilt-free. Fat-free. Cold. And yummy. Can we get some popsicle makers to hoard onto here please?! You can’t go out but you can get stuff in. So get yourself a popsicle maker to make the freakishly long and hot summer days feel slightly more bearable and lick away on the icy goodness as you sit there binge-watching the newest season of Money Heist. And don’t worry, these 5 DIY popsicle trays will have enough molds to share with the whole squad

5. With the arrival of the downright sweltering, HOT weather, many of us are thinking about the best treats for keeping cool, and this ice cold, refreshing popsicle maker will be your best opt! With this popsicle maker not only will you be able to control the ingredients when you make your own at home, but you’ll also save money, too. Plus, you can customize the flavours to your liking in endless combinations: fruit, juice, punch, and even chilled alcoholic treats for the grown-ups! Buy it from Amazon for AED 38.97.

4. Throw in some melted chocolate, your fave fruit juice or some creamy yoghurt and have yo’self a delish frozen Lolli with this Popsicle Maker Buy it from Amazon for AED 63.25.

3. Anyone else’s tastebuds acting up at just the sight of these ice lollies?! Have yourself a yummy summer treat with the help of this affordable Ice Lolly Tray Popsicle Maker Promising review: “Packed nicely, fast shipping, good quality.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 38.94.

2. Get creative with this DIY Popsicle Mold Ice Tray and have yourself icy treats that’ll never fail to soothe that summer thirst Plus it makes for a fun summer activity for ’em kiddos. Whether it’s a hot day in July or a fun dinner in the fall, these cold treats are yummy and refreshing all year round! Buy it from Amazon for AED 56.

1. Make 4 ice pops with this popsicle tray: A pink cute cow, pig, rabbit, and square. Your kids and friends will surely love its adorbs shapes… Plus issa great value for your money! Buy it from Amazon for AED 100.