5 Sass Throw Pillows That You Need In Your Life Have a giggle of a time with these 5 sass throw pillows that are nothing if not a MOOD.

5. Check out this cat’s gunss… pyow, pyow!! A bodybuilding cat pillow in your living room is just what you need to lighten up the air this stressful year Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.80.

4. This pillow issa straight up FACT! My sweet tooth sistahs let this sequin pillow do all the talking for you. No need for no explanation. Buy it from Amazon for AED 37.38.

3. An Egyptian Throw Pillow Cushion Cover ‘cuz you gots to show em, peasant guests, that you’re the royalty in your house! Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.80.

2. Spill the sass with this Classy Yet Smartassy Sequin Pillow… Buy it from Amazon for AED 37.38.

1. Make your home a lil artsier with this Alluring Red and Black Throw Pillow Cushion Cover. Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.80.