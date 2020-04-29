د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

5 Sass Throw Pillows That You Need In Your Life

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

5 Sass Throw Pillows That You Need In Your Life

Have a giggle of a time with these 5 sass throw pillows that are nothing if not a MOOD.

5. Check out this cat’s gunss… pyow, pyow!! A bodybuilding cat pillow in your living room is just what you need to lighten up the air this stressful year

Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.80.

4. This pillow issa straight up FACT! My sweet tooth sistahs let this sequin pillow do all the talking for you. No need for no explanation.

Buy it from Amazon for AED 37.38.

3. An Egyptian Throw Pillow Cushion Cover ‘cuz you gots to show em, peasant guests, that you’re the royalty in your house!

Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.80.

2. Spill the sass with this Classy Yet Smartassy Sequin Pillow

Buy it from Amazon for AED 37.38.

1. Make your home a lil artsier with this Alluring Red and Black Throw Pillow Cushion Cover.

Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.80.

To browse more shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?