Are You Really A Dubai Kid If You Didn’t Skate Around The City In These Luminous Heelys??

Heelys are a total ‘they see me rollin they be hatin’ vibe and thou cannot deny that!

The fun of that small run, skip and slide was so thrilling in life, skating past all your haters and that feeling of showing them off at shopping centres or on the high street never seemed to get old.

Skating on your heels past a bunch of curious onlookers, with the soft wind blowing on your face was all that you used to look forward to after school and on grocery runs with your mum. Plus your parents saw it as a double score as it was a pair of sneakers and roller skates mashed into one! #WINWIN

Bring back all the wheelie fun for your kids with these 5 snazzy pair of Heely shoes that will have them forgetting all about this depressing quarantine period, and will easily get their focus shifted elsewhere.

Us skating away from all our problems on our pair of Heelys back in the days like…