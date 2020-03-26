Issa Spa Day Everyday With These 5 Facial Steamers
There is so much you can reap out of just sitting at home this weekend!!
For example, now you have all the time in the world to just stick your head inside a steamer for some odd 15 minutes and have your pores all nice and cleansed, have your blackheads and dead skin cells gone and etc. The benefits of steaming the living life out of your face are abundant my loves.
So, to help you give your skin the best TLC possible, we’ve scouted out the best spa-level facial steamers that will have your face thriving this summer.
Pro tip: Facial steamers allow serums and creams to penetrate the skin more effectively, so steam your face before you put on a hydrating face mask.
5. This multifunctional Nano Facial Steamer relieves sinuses, helps in removing blackheads and opens up pores to remove dirt, bacteria and makeup residue
…Daamn son this steamer gives some much-needed TLC to the face.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 117 (down from AED 296.40).
4. This Facial Sauna is one of the more basic yet effective options! Gets the job done for a fraction of the price and provides R-E-S-U-L-T-S!
Had one of these babies too… then I lost it somewhere. Oh well, guess it’s time for a new one.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 25.69.
3. De-stress your face with this Facial Steam Sprayer! That easily generates full-powered steam in about 30 seconds… this one doesn’t waste time now does she?!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 65 (down from AED 267).
2. Tend to your facial needs with this Spa Steamer!
Promising reviews:
“Best decision I took to buy this product amazing.”
“A great handy product for home facials. Recommended.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 44.55.
1. This Facial Steam Inhaler is a high-quality water vaporiser, thas great to add onto your pre-bedtime routine!
Promising review:
“Great product honestly.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 55 (down from AED 164.61).