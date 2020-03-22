Skip The Salon: Choose From These 5 UV LED Lights For Your Home Gellish Mani-Pedi Sesh (Starting From AED52)

Get salon-finish manicures and pedicures for a fraction of the price you would pay at a high-end salon for literally the SAME results. Because ain’t nobody got the time to visit a salon with their busy schedules and well… the current Covid-19 quarantine situation.

Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you have to live like a cave person without any glam in your life, do right by your vanity and keep up with the self-care rituals and start off with a makeshift home salon!!

Don’t abandon those perfectly polished nails and have your nails lookin’ like a million bucks – with longlasting results- on a daily basis (from the comfort of your own home) with these 5 UV LED lights that are TOE-tally worth it (lol)!