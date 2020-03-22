Skip The Salon: Choose From These 5 UV LED Lights For Your Home Gellish Mani-Pedi Sesh (Starting From AED52)
Get salon-finish manicures and pedicures for a fraction of the price you would pay at a high-end salon for literally the SAME results. Because ain’t nobody got the time to visit a salon with their busy schedules and well… the current Covid-19 quarantine situation.
Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you have to live like a cave person without any glam in your life, do right by your vanity and keep up with the self-care rituals and start off with a makeshift home salon!!
Don’t abandon those perfectly polished nails and have your nails lookin’ like a million bucks – with longlasting results- on a daily basis (from the comfort of your own home) with these 5 UV LED lights that are TOE-tally worth it (lol)!
5. 54W UV LED Nail Lamp for Fingernails & Toenails: The #1 bestseller in nail design tools at a STEAL price:
Promising review:
“This is the first time I am using this UV LED lamp and I must say this is awesome. I bought this based on the reviews and considering the value price and it’s totally worth it.
So far, I just used it once and it’s perfectly great working condition. The quality of the product is also great and I am now hoping it works for a longer time. It’s quick, easy, great quality and worth the price.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 52 (down from AED 77.98).
4. Bake ’em toenails, fingernails… any kinda nail with this UV Nail Dryer Curing Lamp
Promising review:
“I decided to buy this light along with some gel polishes from Ulta- best decision ever!!! After everything, I ended up spending about $50-60 to get everything mostly because this light was so cheap. It works great! I’ve only used it for three manis so far but I have yet to have any issues with it. It paid for itself after the first use and I’m beyond excited that I get to do salon quality manis that cost upwards of $55 whenever I want.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.
3. UV Nail Lamp Nail LED Light Dryer with three time settings: Chic, portable and supppppaaaa efficient!
Promising review:
“Amazing product, like the one in the salon. Very easy to use and doesn’t ruin your nails.
Satisfied!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.99.
2. This Gel Nail Polish LED UV Light works on ANY and EVERY kind of gel polish known to man!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 101.40.
1. The Double-Speed UV LED Lamp Nail Dryer With Sensor is a little on the high-end but completely worth it and highly recommended for a flossin’ finish!!
Works on all kinds of gel nail polish.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 230.
Not on the list, but get this Gel Manicure 6 Colors Polish Set to test out your new UV LED polish dyer and just watch, seriously just sit there and watch the magic happen!
This is what you call a true work of… nail!!
Promising review:
“This is my first gel set ever. I ended up buying a few sets because I loved it so much. It’s definitely different from applying regular nail polish, but I’m learning. You only need a thin coat of base, thin layers of colour and only one layer of topcoat.
In the picture here, I did two topcoats and it looks a little separated. Just don’t make the mistake I made. Other than that, the polish stays on long, I love this nail product and brand, company is good and would recommend to others.”
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 135.60.