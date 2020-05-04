Share this restaurant by email

These 5 Versatile Hand Blenders Are Actually Affordable And A Huge Turn On (LOL)! These 5 affordable and multi-functional hand blenders can handle any blending job with ease and will look great on your kitchen counter, plus it’s well worth your hard-earned dirhams… Name a deal thas more of a turn on… we’ll wait.

5. Preparing your meals is easy with the Braun MQ535 Multiquick 5 Hand Blender, just grab this light tool with one hand and start mincing or blending your foods with the touch of a button. It’s an all in one device that in addition to blending enables you to chop, mince, crush, and whip your foods as well!!! Promising review: “Makes chopping & blending an easy job.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 199 (down from AED 299).

4. The Braun MQ100 Multiquick 1 Hand Blender is the kitchen tool you need to prepare your FAVE meals. This device looks trendy with its slim structure and white finish and is quite easy to operate. Promising review: “Made in Poland. Very good and arrived on time. Good price.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.

3. The Philips HR1605 Hand Blender is a useful appliance to blend ingredients in your kitchen on a regular basis. The powerful motor enables you to blend the toughest ingredients together in a sublime fashion. Promising review: “The best thing I got for the kitchen.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 149 (down from AED 209).

2. The Philips HR1627 Hand Blender is the perfect solution for all your cutting and whipping concerns in the kitchen. Simplifying your everyday tasks in the kitchen, the Philips hand blender is ideal for daily use. Promising review: “Best buy! Powerful and great for making soups. I also use it to mince my meat as well as coffee beans and its been great!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 179 (down from AED 279).

1. Keep your kitchen looking spacious and neat, with the Kenwood HB683 True Triblade Hand Blender that is perfect for everyday blending purposes. This blender offers simple control, making it easy to use, even for first-timers! Promising review: “Worthy option in comparison to other brands.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 249.

Quarantine chefs, yalllahhh, blend awaaaayyy!!!