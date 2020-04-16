5 Weird Food Combos You MUST Try During Quarantine
“Custard…good, jam…good, meat…GOOD!”
Are you a Joey Tribbiani too when it comes to experimenting with your food? Even if you’re not, let’s give these weird food combos a shot.
I mean you do have all the time in the world now…
‘Cuz #quarantinelife!
5. Peanut butter & jelly sandwich with Doritos in the middle OR peanut butter with jam and nachos:
4. Sunbites and cream cheese:
3. Homemade french fries with Nutella:
2. Oreos dipped in orange juice:
1. Melted Lindt milk chocolate on a homemade cheese pizza:
