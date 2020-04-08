6 Affordable Dog Training Pads Cuz’ You’re Not Allowed To Walk Your Dogs Outside Right Now
Dog parents, please note that Dubai residents are not allowed to walk their dogs outdoors during the 24-hour nationwide disinfection drive and those found walking their dogs by the police, will be subject to paying a hefty fine ranging up to AED3000.
If you live in an apartment with your furrballs and took them out on regular walks for them to relieve themselves, worry not because your dogs can still be trained to do it at home (although slightly time-consuming but still manageable).
With the help of these 6 disposable doggo training pads, you can patiently train your dogs to use the pads to do their busineezzz instead of the outdoors.
(In no particular order)
6. These training pads have a 5-layer design that makes the dog training pads much more absorbent than the most other pads for dogs (can hold up to 5 cups of liquid) plus its 100% leak proof
Promising review:
“Very good stuff for a small dog or puppy. Quality is good.”
Buy the pack of 50 pads from Amazon for AED 54.75.
5. These premium training pads are incredibly absorbent and hold ten times the fluid than standard pads
The centre is particularly absorbent to draw the liquid away from the bottom and prevent liquids from bleeding through the pad and leaving a trail beneath the pad.
Promising review:
“This is the first brand of pads I’ve found that has an attractant ingredient that ACTUALLY seems to work. I haven’t had any issues with leakage either. Been using them for about a week now and so far I’m super happy with them.”
Buy the pack of 100 pads from Amazon for AED 257.25.
4. Those on a budget can go for these doggy training pads, that are suitable for large and small dogs, as well as cats!
Buy the pack of 100 pads from Amazon for AED 48.99.
3. These training pads are brilliant and by far the best! These All-Day Premium Dog Pads can contain up to 10 cups of liquid and help eliminate unpleasant odours
The tear-resistant top sheet and diamond quilting prevent puddling and tracking while 6 layers of guaranteed leak-proof protection and keeps the mess off your floors. A lavender scent only adds to the pleasant change these pads will bring to your home. Puppy Training Pads
Promising review:
“After trying over 20 brands and styles of dog indoor potty pads I can easily say the Simple Solution All Day pads with Lavender scent is the clear winner! Substantially more absorbent than the average pad and the lavender scent helps suppress unpleasant odours. One of my pups frequently peed on the sides of the other brands of pads because she disliked getting her feet wet (since they didn’t soak up liquid as fast) but with these pads, she goes right in the middle.”
Buy the pack of 50 pads from Amazon for AED 184.
2. For a quick absorption go for these Pet Disposable Pee Pads
Promising review:
“It is as absorbent as necessary.”
Buy the pack of 40 from Amazon for AED 69.99.
1. Choose a size best suited for your woof and get on the training with these Healthy Disposable Nappy Mats
Buy the pack of 100 from Amazon for AED 66.88.