6 Affordable Dog Training Pads Cuz’ You’re Not Allowed To Walk Your Dogs Outside Right Now

Dog parents, please note that Dubai residents are not allowed to walk their dogs outdoors during the 24-hour nationwide disinfection drive and those found walking their dogs by the police, will be subject to paying a hefty fine ranging up to AED3000.

If you live in an apartment with your furrballs and took them out on regular walks for them to relieve themselves, worry not because your dogs can still be trained to do it at home (although slightly time-consuming but still manageable).

With the help of these 6 disposable doggo training pads, you can patiently train your dogs to use the pads to do their busineezzz instead of the outdoors.

(In no particular order)