Break Your Fast With These 6 Nutrient-Packed Premium Dates This Ramadan

The tradition of breaking one’s fast with dates during the holy month of Ramadan has been thriving for thousands of years amongst the Arab community.

Is it even Ramadan if there are no dates?!

Brimming with minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients, fibre, magnesium and iron dates aren’t just super tasty but also FORTIFIED with healthy nutrients. So get thyself these 6 delish wrinkled brown treasures and have yourself a sweet Ramadan.