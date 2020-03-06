6 Poetry Books Under AED100 That Will Give You MAJOR Feels

“Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought, and the thought has found words” – Robert Frost. Believe you me, there is no feeling in this world that’s better than finding right words that relate to your state of mind and experiences so perfectly – expressing the exact emotions that you could never put into words yourself. It’s CRAZY how a simple verse, made up of a couple of words, can give you major feels and makes you discover a part of yourself that you never knew existed. Thus, here is a round-up of six perfectly worded poetry books under AED100 by renowned authors that makes sense of the seemingly nonsensical and so aptly articulates what’s sometimes so inarticulable.

Thou shall thanketh us later!

6. the princess saves herself in this one by Amanda Lovelace: What writing your own ending would feel like… This moving book explores love, loss, grief, healing, empowerment, and inspiration. ‘the princess saves herself in this one’ is the first book in the “women are some kind of magic” series. Buy the paperback from Amazon for AED 49.16.

5. Nocturnal by Wilder: A personal FAVE that puts into words how days feel dark and how nights are neverending… Fall in love with yourself and all your flaws and go on a journey of self-love and healing with this flawless book! Nocturnal will leave you comforted, curious, and inspired to explore the world around you. The grammable’ ink stains, landscapes, dreamlike animals, blackened pages, and textured spreads are just an added BONUS!! Buy this CLASSIC from Amazon for AED 60.99.

4. 2am Thoughts by Makenzie Campbell: A journey of nostalgia. A little extract from the 160-page long book: “I met you at dusk. We loved till midnight.

Then, you left me. 2am found me at my lowest.

When the sun came up, I dried my tears, found my strength, and went on with my day.” The poetry of 2am Thoughts condenses an entire relationship with its untamed emotions and experiences to a single day. Love, loss, healing, and recovery, all these feelings within the span of one evening. Buy the paperback from Amazon for AED 64.31.

3. The sun and her flowers by Rupi Kaur: The queen and her art need no introduction whatsoever From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of milk and honey! Divided into five chapters that are illustrated by Kaur herself, the sun and her flowers is a journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising, and blooming. A celebration of love in all its forms. Buy the feel-good-book from Amazon for AED 56.71.

2. HIM. by Pierre Alex Jeanty: A book where the author wears his heart on paper and pens a much-needed tribute to men Their undelivered feelings, unrecognized strength, their loud silence, and their neglected complaints. HIM celebrates GOOD men, their love, their worth, and their beauty. The characteristics that often fall into the shadows are now brought to life. A reader wrote a RAVING review of the book on the site that reads: “I had high expectations for this book. It exceeded them! I fell in love with Pierre Jeanty’s work because he has an amazing ability to translate complex emotions and experiences to relatable and pure language. I truly feel like have a greater understanding of the men in my life…” Need I say more?? Buy this PERFECTION of a book (to either understand him or help him understand himself) from Amazon for AED 60.38.

1. Every Word You Cannot Say by Iain S. Thomas: “May this book find the person it needs to. May they find every word they were looking for…” A beautiful note from the author: “I know you don’t want to talk sometimes. Sometimes because it hurts and sometimes because you’re just not supposed to talk about what you want to talk about. Sometimes it can be hard to say, “this is beautiful,” when no one else can see what you see. Or, “Here, this is where the pain is.” Because we are human, and the closest we’ve ever come to showing each other who we really are, and how we love, is with words. So I’m going to try to say to you here, what I wish you’d say to me too. Please. Listen. We can change things. Here.” THIS IS SO IMPORTANT! Buy this revelation of a book from Amazon for AED 49.51.