These 7 Puzzles Will Keep You And Your Fam OR Roomies Effortlessly Occupied
Maybe the universe is hinting at us to spend some good old fashioned time with our fam and loved ones again!
And what better way to spend some down-time with the familia other than being all huddled up around a table in your manor and solving a nice challenging and jigsaw puzzle? That may lead to some fights as well… so play at your own risk really.
But honestly, puzzles are known to be huge stress busters and will keep you focused on the task on hand instead of worrying about the outside world and all the drama, fake news and conspiracies going on right now.
7. Bring out the kid hidden inside of you with this Disney Princess Puzzle
This fun puzzle even the little munchkins are sure to enjoy!
Promising review:
“One of the highest quality puzzles out there! Love Clementoni.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.45 (down from AED 67).
6. How cool is this, one work of art working on another work of art…sorry bad pick up line but this Van Gogh Starry Night edition 1000 piece Jigsaw Puzzle is a guaranteed stress buster
Promising review:
“Great quality and size. Delivery time was excellent. Highly recommended.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 53.99.
5. So what if you can’t travel rn?! Transport yourself to the Venice Canal with this ‘View Of Lighting Venice‘ 500-piece adult puzzle
Promising review:
“Beautiful puzzle and just challenging enough to keep things interesting.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.34 (down from AED 51.58).
4. Presenting one of the most difficult jigsaw puzzles that you’ll EVER run into… c’mon this is a ‘Yoda’ Star Wars Edition after all, what else could you expect?!
Promising review:
“This was one of the more challenging puzzles! The roots below Yoda were hard, but eventually were sorted out! The pieces fit together well, and the colours were pretty true to the guide picture, just slightly darker. I like the extra puzzle shape to with the wave, added to the 6 or so standard piece shapes (besides border pieces); see photo. Seriously debating between framing this one up and pulling it apart to do again later, bc it’s just so pretty.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 158.97.
3. This isn’t a conventional ‘puzzle’ but don’t be fooled, this 16-piece Metal IQ Puzzle for kids and adults will keep you at it for days if not weeks!!
Promising review:
“Good quality product. An excellent item to get out of boredom and improve your IQ. Set of 16 puzzles.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 42.94 (down from AED 209.25)!!!
2. Good luck solving this Wooden 9-lock Chinese Brain Teaser Puzzle anytime soon!
Gift these to your or your neighbour’s kids and that’s the last you’ll be seeing of them… for a while (until they solve… or break it out of frustration that is).
Promising review:
“Challenging, once solved you get this satisfactory feeling.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.99.
1. For the first time, Finding Dory just might be a whole lot easier than finding the 1000s of Nemos surrounding her
Promising review:
“Wonderful puzzle. Worth the time/energy to build the finished piece. Dory was easier to build than the border.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 199.