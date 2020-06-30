د . إAEDSRر . س

Who Needs A Cuddle Buddy When You Have These 6 GIANT Life-Size (Affordable) Teddy Bears!!

Humans are the most unreliable cuddle buddies EVAAR. So if you’re a hugger then you’ll absolutely LOVE these 6 reliable, fluffy and giant teddy bears.

6. Nothing better than having a Giant Panda to comfort you during this… panda-emic!!

Promising review:

“very good. The quality is really good …worth it.”

Buy it from Amazon for AED 150.00.

5. How bearyyy cute is this Fluffy Life-Size Pink Teddy?!

Promising review:

“Good Quality! Perfect for a gift.”

Buy it from Amazon for AED 78.00.

4. When the stress becomes unBEARable, then leave it to Ted The Bear to keep you calm and comforted!

Promising review:

“Received as advertised and it was quick and convenient.”

Buy it from Amazon for AED 430.00.

3. Owning a wild exotic animal might be illegal BUT owning this Life-Sized Giant Stuffed Tiger sure is not!

Promising review:

“Very snuggly and realistic. Quality is awesome!”

Buy it from Amazon for AED 275.85.

2. Say ‘I love you’ in the most romanticist way to bae with this 24-inch Big Cute Plush Teddy Bear!

Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.00.

1. Ohkaay… so this Super Giant Light Brown Teddy Bear isn’t the most budget-friendly out there, but it sure is made of super high-quality and durable materials, guaranteeing major cuddles & unconditional loveeee.

Promising review:

“Cuddly and Superb: As advertised. Great big Teddy. Length mainly in legs though but that’s fine.”

Buy it from Amazon for AED 999.99.

Goodnight sleepy cuddle heads! Sleep well with your new BFF.

To browse more shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
