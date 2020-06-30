Who Needs A Cuddle Buddy When You Have These 6 GIANT Life-Size (Affordable) Teddy Bears!!
Humans are the most unreliable cuddle buddies EVAAR. So if you’re a hugger then you’ll absolutely LOVE these 6 reliable, fluffy and giant teddy bears.
6. Nothing better than having a Giant Panda to comfort you during this… panda-emic!!
Promising review:
“very good. The quality is really good …worth it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 150.00.
5. How bearyyy cute is this Fluffy Life-Size Pink Teddy?!
Promising review:
“Good Quality! Perfect for a gift.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 78.00.
4. When the stress becomes unBEARable, then leave it to Ted The Bear to keep you calm and comforted!
Promising review:
“Received as advertised and it was quick and convenient.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 430.00.
3. Owning a wild exotic animal might be illegal BUT owning this Life-Sized Giant Stuffed Tiger sure is not!
Promising review:
“Very snuggly and realistic. Quality is awesome!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 275.85.
2. Say ‘I love you’ in the most romanticist way to bae with this 24-inch Big Cute Plush Teddy Bear!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.00.
1. Ohkaay… so this Super Giant Light Brown Teddy Bear isn’t the most budget-friendly out there, but it sure is made of super high-quality and durable materials, guaranteeing major cuddles & unconditional loveeee.
Promising review:
“Cuddly and Superb: As advertised. Great big Teddy. Length mainly in legs though but that’s fine.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 999.99.
Goodnight sleepy cuddle heads! Sleep well with your new BFF.