Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

Who Needs A Cuddle Buddy When You Have These 6 GIANT Life-Size (Affordable) Teddy Bears!! Humans are the most unreliable cuddle buddies EVAAR. So if you’re a hugger then you’ll absolutely LOVE these 6 reliable, fluffy and giant teddy bears.

6. Nothing better than having a Giant Panda to comfort you during this… panda-emic!! Promising review: “very good. The quality is really good …worth it.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 150.00.

5. How bearyyy cute is this Fluffy Life-Size Pink Teddy?! Promising review: “Good Quality! Perfect for a gift.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 78.00.

4. When the stress becomes unBEARable, then leave it to Ted The Bear to keep you calm and comforted! Promising review: “Received as advertised and it was quick and convenient.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 430.00.

3. Owning a wild exotic animal might be illegal BUT owning this Life-Sized Giant Stuffed Tiger sure is not! Promising review: “Very snuggly and realistic. Quality is awesome!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 275.85.

2. Say ‘I love you’ in the most romanticist way to bae with this 24-inch Big Cute Plush Teddy Bear! Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.00.

1. Ohkaay… so this Super Giant Light Brown Teddy Bear isn’t the most budget-friendly out there, but it sure is made of super high-quality and durable materials, guaranteeing major cuddles & unconditional loveeee. Promising review: “Cuddly and Superb: As advertised. Great big Teddy. Length mainly in legs though but that’s fine.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 999.99.

Goodnight sleepy cuddle heads! Sleep well with your new BFF.