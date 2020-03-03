COVID-19: The 6 Survival Kit Basics From AED 3 Metro Users Should Know About

With the panic of the fast-spreading coronavirus taking over the world, keeping yourself protected and guarded against the germs is the best thing that you can do for yourself and your fam during these testing times.

It is also very much the flu season, so instead of freaking out every time someone coughs or sneezes beside you during your commute, take precautionary measures yourself to ensure that you don’t catch a nasty cold that can slow down your big weekend plans.

The metro and buses are some of the most likely of all places for you to catch a cold, so gear up with these super cheap preventive buys and avoid the much spreading covid-19 and paranoia.