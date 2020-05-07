Houston, We Have NO Problem Here Thanks To These 6 Wireless Chargers!
Life is too short to be wasting precious time plugging things in and out constantly! Plus the wire BREAKAGE, OMG, is a struggle in itself!
Move with the times and smart-ify your space with one of these 6 wireless chargers watch your life change in front of your eyes…
6. This innovatively designed Belkin wireless charging pad is designed to give you a rapid and continuous way of charging your phone.
With a 5W wired adapter and a 1A output, this wireless charger delivers power to your phone smoothly and quickly.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.
5. Unlike many other wireless this chargers in the market, this Xiaomi Quick Wireless Charger is able to charge your phone even with its cover on!
Promising review:
“Xioami is the best, truly amazing quality and premium feel.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 62.
4. The powerful Wireless Charging induction coil in this UGREEN Wireless charge supports wireless charge for your phone even with the case on, and the anti-slip rubber rings on both sides of the charger keep the phone stable for wireless charging without interruption.
Promising review:
“Great quality, solid look and feel. Works as described.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.
3. This Wireless Charger has multiple protection systems for all-round protection against over-charging, over-voltage, over-temperature and over-current, provide a safe charge to protect your phones and Airpod cases.
Promising review:
“Very very happy with this so far, works just as described. So easy to use, just have to plug it in and then place your mobile on top and it charges… Overall I’m happy!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 62.
2. Just lay your phone onto this pad for a quick and easy power boost. Optimized for Apple and Samsung devices, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 10W is tuned to deliver the fastest possible wireless charging speed to Qi-enabled iPhone models!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 119.
1. The Anker Power Port 10W Wireless Charging Pad is a simple way of charging your smartphones. It defines the next-generation of device charging. This charging pad features a fast charging mode that enables the device to two times faster charging than normal charge mode.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 197.50.