You Can Now Score These 6 Life-Changing Smartphones For Less Than AED999

Why splurge thousands and thousands on dirhams on expensive smartphones that have all the same features, if not even fewer than budget-friendly and low-cost smartphones?!

Budget-friendly phones don’t necessarily mean ‘bad’ phones as these affordable handsets have commendable performances, competitive and high-quality cameras and more, all without burning a hole in your wallet.

Don’t go by the brand, go by the functionality and compatibility with these 6 user-friendly and low-cost smartphones that you can score from Amazon for less than AED999!