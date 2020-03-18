You Can Now Score These 6 Life-Changing Smartphones For Less Than AED999
Why splurge thousands and thousands on dirhams on expensive smartphones that have all the same features, if not even fewer than budget-friendly and low-cost smartphones?!
Budget-friendly phones don’t necessarily mean ‘bad’ phones as these affordable handsets have commendable performances, competitive and high-quality cameras and more, all without burning a hole in your wallet.
Don’t go by the brand, go by the functionality and compatibility with these 6 user-friendly and low-cost smartphones that you can score from Amazon for less than AED999!
6. Kick-start your photography career with this Huawei P30 Lite and its rear triple camera action that lets you capture sharper pics than never before
Promising review:
“This was a birthday gift for my daughter, she really enjoyed it and all the functions it has.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 799.99 (down from AED 1,099).
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Smartphone in Neptune Blue: An electric colour and a more electric smartphone!
Promising review:
“Ordered last night, delivered in one day. One of the best smartphone as expected! High performance, awesome camera in this low price range, stunning design n great battery. Everything is Fine! Highly recommended..!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 588.96.
4. Samsung Galaxy M30s: A reppin’ smartphone that gives you three ways to capture what and how you want and that too in EXCELLENT quality
Promising review:
“I must say it is a great phone with a very large battery .. that’s last for very long used time … no hanging lagging or any problems .. camera is good .. the screen is an amazingly vivid colour I love it .. a very good deal with low price tag .. I’m very happy .. thanks Amazon.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 699.
3. Samsung Galaxy A51: Super high-tech with biometric authentication
Promising review:
“Using it for over 2 weeks now and this is an excellent VFM device. Good processor speed, above-average camera, crisp display and a 4000 mAh battery packaged in a slim, lightweight device. I prefer avoiding Chinese brands and was pleased with the fact that this one includes Samsung Knox and was made in India!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 980 (down from AED 1,199).
2. Samsung Galaxy M20 in Charcoal Black: A totally budget-friendly, low-cost and functional smartphone that you can get for a total STEAL!
Promising review:
“Excellent phone by Samsung… battery lasts longer than most phones, and the size is very small and slim. very balanced phone for its worth.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 479 (down from AED 659).
1. Samsung Galaxy M31: The OG shawty of the Samsung Galaxy collection
Buy it from Amazon for AED 878.99.