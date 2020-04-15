Whip Up Your Culinary Skills With These 6 Multipurpose Milk Frothers
Missing your resto served coffee with that pretty layer of froth on top?!
Well, then why not whip it up yourself with the help of these 6 multipurpose milk frothers, that can do more than just produce some high-quality milk foam. *Wink*
Get ready for some decadent and delicious coffee drinks because these milk frothers produce the richest crema imaginable.
6. This battery-operated Handheld Electric Milk Frother is specifically designed to produce perfect frothy milk in 20 seconds or less
Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.99.
5. You can make your fave coffee, smoothie, latte, cappuccino and hot cocoa drinks with this Rechargeable Milk Frother that comes with 2 mixing heads. The frother is also suitable for obtaining smooth batter and fluffy cream
Promising review:
“It an amazing product.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 66.
4. This Winhead Rechargeable Milk Whisker is small, powerful and makes the perfect foam. Comes with three speeds and an easy to control switch…
Promising review:
“It’s really great – strong and silent. The battery is long-lasting.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.
3. The 3-Speed Milk Frother has a great performance in whipping. You can choose the best speed to froth milk or cream, mixing vinaigrette, whisking eggs, blending drinks, powdered chocolate beverages and so on
Promising review:
“Amazing and powerful.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 168.
2. This stainless steel whisk is extremely durable, rust-proof and built to last; The ideal product for business trips and travel
Buy it from Amazon for AED 32.92.
1. This Milk Frother has a uniquely designed protective cap, that keeps your milk frother clean and organized on the go
Buy it from Amazon for AED 66.75.