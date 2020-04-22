Share this restaurant by email

6 Perfecto Sandwich Makers For All The Joeys’ Of Dubai A perfect sandwich was a myth… until NOW!! These 6 sandwich makers are what sandwich dreams are made off. If you think of yourself to be as big of a foodie as Joey Tribbiani and are in seek of the world’s greatest sandwich makers, then you’ve come to the right place pal! (P.S. The coupon “AMAZON15” is valid for new customers till the 30th of April with a maximum discount of AED 50.)

6. Make your favourite breakfast and tasty snacks for your children with this multi-functional Kenwood Sandwich Maker SM740. Loaded with a variety of features, it is a must-have for your kitchen for day to day use Promising review: “Fast delivery.. product exactly as per description.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 149 (down from AED 200).

5. Toast, seal and cut two sandwiches at the same time with this Russell Hobbs Sandwich Toaster. Prep your sandwiches at the same time, plus it comes with non-stick plates that are easy to clean… Buy it from Amazon for AED 99 (down from AED 104).

4. Lunch takes on a whole new dimension with this Clikon sandwich grill. Layer cheese, tuna, veggies, mushrooms, or whatever is desired between slices of bread, set on the deep-pocket grill, and close and lock the lid… Sandwiches come out perfectly browned and sealed, with a diagonal indentation making them easy to slice in half. The grill cooks one or two sandwiches at a time and also turns out waffles and omelettes. Buy it from Amazon for AED 59 (down from AED 99).

3. This Crownline Sandwich Maker has all those in search for the perfect toasted sandwich on a budget covered! Buy it from Amazon for AED 100.63.

2. This sandwich maker is perfection personified!! With the all-new Saachi 7 in 1 Multi Snacks Maker, preparing fresh, tasty snacks has never been this easy. It comes with seven different nonstick changeable plates… The Saachi 7 in 1 Multi Snacks Maker includes 6 biscuit plates, 2 square sandwich plates, 6 doughnut plates, 2 triangle sandwich plates, 2 waffle makers, grill maker, and nutty maker. Promising review: “One of the best purchases I have.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 170 (down from AED 199).

1. This Kenwood Health Grill Sandwich Maker is the #1 best-seller on Amazon! The Kenwood grill is the perfect way to enjoy all your grilled sandwiches. This health grill has oil drain channels for efficient cleaning and thermostatic control for automatic working It also has push buttons for easy release of grill plates and to ensure easy cleaning results. The sandwich maker and grill from Kenwood also has power on ready lights for convenience of use. Promising review: “More space for sandwiches and as a grill also, and easy to clean.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 219 (down from AED 300).