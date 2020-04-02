The Coffee Gods Have Blessed Us Mere Humans With These 6 PORTABLE Espresso Makers
THIS right here is probably the best gift you can give to your coffee addicted bae!
Sometimes the only way to deal with humans and well… life is by being properly (and sometimes heavily) caffeinated. Adding a portable on-the-go espresso machine to your list of everyday essentials is probably one of the best decisions you could ever make for your coffee addicted self.
Carry these mini coffee makers around with you on trips, adventures, to the office, to the gym, malls, meetings, literally anywhere and brew up a little trouble wherever you go.
If this GIF is low-key already making you crave coffee… then you know these portable espresso makers are for you!
6. Carry your energy capsule wherever you go with this (Lava Red) Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
Promising review:
“Great product and delivered in time.”
Shop it from Amazon for AED 299.
5. It only takes a couple of minutes with the Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker, to make a cuppa delishhhh, hot and brewing espresso coffee
Promising review:
“This thing is awesome. I bought it to try it and see it working. The preheated water went to the upper line inside the water bowl (more or less 80ml). I also bought the Nespresso capsule adapter (NS adapter) to make things easier and cleaner. After everything is loaded in and everything is put back together, you twist to unlock the rod and start to press the rod inward to get your coffee extraction going. First 2-3 pumps primes it (no real tension), then each press after that (I believe I got up to 18 pumps after of coffee being ejected), and at the end of it take the capsule out and rinse everything off. It has enough pressure to create a creamy top without the use of sugar like the Cuban coffee style.
Taking it apart shows how much time was taken to engineer this miniature coffee maker. It is well built and thought out. It’s a great compact coffee maker.”
Shop it from Amazon for AED 343.76.
4. The Wacaco Espresso Machine makes for the perfect travel companion of choice! Plus you can use any variety of coffee bean/roast, granting flexibility to try any and all new flavours
Promising review:
“We took the Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker, along with the Nespresso adapter, camping this weekend. I was a little nervous about investing that much into a portable espresso maker, but the Nanopresso worked great and was easy to use! Once we removed it from the box and into the case, it fits easily into backpacks and kitchen bins without taking up a lot of space. The Nanopresso did not fit into the case with the Nespresso adapter still attached, but it wasn’t a hassle to simply switch out the top and store the adapter separately.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 299.
3. This limited edition Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker is tattooed with doodles that will transport you back to a fairyland about coffee beans, bewitched deers, snowmen, elves, etc. Eeeee how exciting, coffee time with a lil storytime
A sort of a collectable for all the coffee addicts out there.
Promising review:
“I just love this and it’s super cute too. This little unit makes great at-home espresso. Will be packing it in my suitcase from now on for espresso on the road.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,538.90.
2. The Nanopresso Coffee Machine is delightfully easy to operate and super simple to use
Promising review:
“It cannot replace a Nespresso machine, but it is a great pleasure to be able to get your espresso with cream in the middle of nowhere. Easy to clean and yo transport. I don’t regret buying this at all.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 319.
1. This Mini Portable Espresso Maker is brew-tifully delicious, affordable and stylish
Promising review:
“Excellent product. Arrived on time. Preparation and cleaning of parts need some time but is very easy to perform. The pumping actually requires a decent amount of force and was quite tiring in the beginning, but you get used to it. Espresso made was very good. Would definitely recommend.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 249.