6 Slayage Trimmers That’ll Get Your Fade Game Going Strong
If there is a time to experiment with your looks… now is most definitely the time to do so!! With the quarantine life and all…
From the buzzcut and crew cut to the pompadour and temple fade, experiment all the fun trims and styles with these 6 precision men’s grooming trimmers, and see which one suits your personality the best!
Plus the home DIY cuts are really super simple to pull off when you have a good reliable and sturdy trimming kit, so here are the exact trimmers that the men who want to buzz their own dome at home are in search for.
Say goodbye to the Swagrid quarantine beard…
And hello to the Bradley Cooper fade that’s awaiting you only a trim away!
6. Get rid of your Yeti/Sasquatch look with this 7-in-1 Precision Trimmer for beard, hair and body styling. We are loving this for YOU!!
7 precision styling jobs in one device: stubble, short, medium and long beards, hair clipping, contouring and clean shaving, hair clipping and body grooming.
Promising review:
“Really amazing kit! Got this for my father and he loves it! It’s not hard to use and comes with many pieces for different trims. Fast delivery as well.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 163 (down from AED209).
5. This Philips Multigroom 13-in-1, face, hair and body trimmer comes with 8 combs to give you that EXACT desired fade
Run time up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge, plus the no-slip rubber grip helps give the improved comfort and control.
Promising review:
“It is exactly what I wanted. Lightweight quick charge and very accurate trimming. Feels safe while trimming.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 350 (down from AED 359).
4. Groom out your inner Ryan Renolds with this 6-in-1 Face And Head Trimming Kit by Braun
The kit includes 4 combs covering 13 precision length settings from 0.5-21mm and an ear & nose trimmer attachment.
Promising review:
“Has nice attachments and works well. Amazon prime good delivery.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 134.42 (down from AED 249).
3. Get the ultimate precision with this Philips 11-in-1 Grooming Kit’s DualCut technology
Promising review:
“Great and excellent quality trimmer and accessories, includes many different attachments for every style for any part of the body.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 179 (down from AED 299).
2. Going to barbers will become a thing of the past with this high-tech profesh Cordless Trimmer
This ‘Made In Germany’ trimmer will give you nothing but the best DIY trimming experience that money can buy!
Promising review:
“I’ve never had a better blade!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 504.
1. With self-sharpening and skin-friendly blades, this game-changing Philips 6-in-1 Trimming Kit makes for the perf erraday grooming kit!
Promising reviews:
“I have been using trimmers from different brands since the past decade, never used such an amazing trimmer. Highly recommended product. Very comfortable, easy to clean, shape blades.”
“Where do I start, it’s an amazing product, lightweight, has all equipment, best for men who have beards and body hair that they need to trim. Best for travel and has a case which is the ultimate game-changer. My first ever trimmer and the best one honestly.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 199.