6 Game-Changing ‘Quality’ Dry Shampoos For ‘Em Hustlers That Are Always On The Go
When time is of the essence, worrying about vanity isn’t always ideal.
So when you are inna major rush hustling around trying to make ends meet, leave it to these 9 quality dry shampoos to keep your hair in check while you’re busy keeping your life in check!
C’mon busy bees, keep scrolling and find your perfecto hair bae.
6. Hask Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo: The days of oily hair are now over! This lightweight, ultra-fine rice starch formula is infused with charcoal powder to help soak up oil, sweat & odour, leaving hair feeling soft and purified.
Shake well before and in-between use. Section off hair, hold can 6- 10 inches away and spray onto roots. Wait 30 seconds and brush through or massage with fingertips. Style as desired.
Promising reviews:
“I just did a hair treatment, this treatment caused my hair to become oily faster than usual which required daily showers. Well, we all know that daily hair wash and shampooing causes tremendous hair fall. And who wants that!!
So the best solution given by my hairdresser was to use a Dry Shampoo. I tried products to finally conclude that Hask Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo works wonders for my hairstyle and hair health. FOR REAL!. The results are amazing, my hair looks fresh as if I just came out of a shower, it smells great and I’M HAPPY.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 31.00.
5. Cheat your showers with this Dove Refresh Care Dry Shampoo! People will have NOOO idea whatsoever that you haven’t washed your hair for days. Plus, you can’t beat the price!
Promising reviews:
“Works better than leading brands & leaves your hair looking so great, fresh and smelling wonderful! My new fave out of 7 brands!
This stuff is great! I actually like it better than Batiste because it doesn’t coat your head in goop. After using your hair is immediately refreshed and smells and feels great! No heavy residue, just run a brush through it after use and it will look and feel like you just shampooed and conditioned your hair! So great for those days when you’re running late or just feeling lazy but your hair is a bit greasy. Instead of a full shower, this stuff saves so much time and energy and you still look great. Or even if you just want a refresher after work before you go out to dinner or whatever. I got this as an add on item for 1/3 of the store price! Definitely recommend!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 61.60.
4. Skip a wash or extend the life of your style with this lightweight, Argan Infused Formula. Ultra-fine rice starch acts quickly to soak up oil, sweat and odour leaving hair feeling revived, bouncy and clean.
Promising reviews:
“This brand of dry shampoo has never failed me! It always looks great, restores an even texture, soaks up grease, and smells great. By sure to brush through thoroughly to avoid any white patches.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 47.00.
3. Batiste Shampoo Dry Fresh: GREAT value, great product, ZERO residue and you can go up to a good 15 days without having to re-wash your hair!!
Batiste, your hair’s brand new bestie!
Promising reviews:
“My favourite dry shampoo on the market, and ordering it from Amazon in a box of 3 is so easy and convenient (and saves $). Stores in my city can never keep this stuff shelved! The product itself is great for blondes because it does leave a slight residue but I use it to my advantage when I have some roots coming in. It also works when I have ashy brown hair in the winter. If you have darker hair, you could just rub it in a little deeper and I think you’d be fine. I’ve only tried 3 scents from Batiste but this is my favourite so far.”
Buy the pack of 3 from Amazon for AED 95.69.
2. Not only will your hair look fresh as a daisy with the Blush Batiste Dry Shampoo, but will also be smelling like a botanical wonderland!
Batiste is simple and easy to use. Shake the can vigorously before use. Separate hair into sections and spray into roots in quick short bursts (holding the can about 30cm away from your hair). Leave for a few moments, massage through, brush out any excess and you are good to go.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 40.00.
1. Yo’hair will be smelling exotic af with this Hask Coconut Dry Shampoo! Your locks will be feeling uber soft and bouncy with a soothing tropical scent, this dry shampoo is what they call a total LIFE HACK fam.
Promising reviews:
“Dry shampoo that doesn’t leave your hair feeling dry. Smells great and keeps hair feel soft.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.00.