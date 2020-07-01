6 Game-Changing ‘Quality’ Dry Shampoos For ‘Em Hustlers That Are Always On The Go

Promising reviews:

“Works better than leading brands & leaves your hair looking so great, fresh and smelling wonderful! My new fave out of 7 brands!

This stuff is great! I actually like it better than Batiste because it doesn’t coat your head in goop. After using your hair is immediately refreshed and smells and feels great! No heavy residue, just run a brush through it after use and it will look and feel like you just shampooed and conditioned your hair! So great for those days when you’re running late or just feeling lazy but your hair is a bit greasy. Instead of a full shower, this stuff saves so much time and energy and you still look great. Or even if you just want a refresher after work before you go out to dinner or whatever. I got this as an add on item for 1/3 of the store price! Definitely recommend!”