6 Items To Make Yourself Feel Protected And Keep Away The Sleazebags
These 6 self-defence tools are always good to keep handy if you’re planning to travel, are heading out for a camping trip or for a late-night excursion.
Plus a lil something to keep the annoying sleazebags at bay…
6. This small pendant like Emergency Safety Whistle Chain is a must keep at all times! It’s loud, made of titanium, is anti-corrosion and easily accessible plus efficient in times of emergency!
Promising review:
“Great to call the attention of people in case of an emergency, loud sound and beautiful design.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 267.20.
5. The 140dB siren on this Personal Alarm Self Defense Keychain is so loud that it can alert the whole neighbourhood. This is a must-have device to buy for yourself, your children, friends, or relatives to keep them safe.
Promising review:
“This item is a practical tool for our daughter who rides the public bus to and from school. It has given her peace of mind when she is around strangers. It’s the little things that might be able to save someone from a dangerous predator.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 338.21.
4. Fill this stainless steel spray bottle with pepper spray and carry it in your handbag at all times for emergency purposes! The press-type nozzle design makes it super easy to pull it out and use instantly when needed.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 74.89.
3. Make this multi-tool, self-defence ballpoint pen your everyday essential! This waterproof pen comes equipped with a LED flashlight, it’s strong enough to break through glass and it’s also lightweight – making it convenient for everyday use.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 110.15.
2. This Foldable Tungsten Steel Multifunction Self-defense Comb is strong and a perfect tool to carry during camping trips
Buy it from Amazon for AED 246.45.
1. This Waterproof LED Flashlight is ultra-powerful and comes with various modes of light. Never walk in the dark again with this trusted torchlight!
Promising review:
“It’s a very useful kit that I need for my job, and very bright too, with the indicator to know if it needs to be charged. Has 5 different selection of lights (Bright, Medium, Dim, Strobe & SOS), although I never use the other selection except for Bright. It came early than the date that they said it would come. Nice job.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 63.99 (down from AED 135).