6 Smart Bulbs Perfect To Jazz Up Your Modern Smart Home

Promising reviews:

“Thanks to Amazon fulfilment this product was delivered swiftly. I bought 6 bulbs to use in my room and it took less than 2 minutes to set up on the YeeLight app. The app is very easy to navigate and has automation features. The whites are brighter than the colours but all are plenty good and I’m satisfied! The minimum brightness (1%) is still brighter than I had hoped it would be but that’s a minor issue. Highly recommended – best value for money bulbs. Updated a few months ago with native Apple HomeKit support! Best bang for your buck.”

“Life changer, I’d always bang my foot when going from the light switch to the bed across the room, got this as a test to see if it’s worth it, and it’s perfect. Set up in a minute and synced it easily with google assistant, now i control my lighting from anywhere at any time and the options list is pretty deep for such a price. Will be differently ordering more”