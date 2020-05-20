Share this restaurant by email

Create Your Own Shining Galaxy With These 6 Starry Glow In The Dark Stickers Turn every night into a magical affair as you look up at your ceiling, gazing at your starry glow in the dark wall stickers!

6. Have your room gleaming with what will appear as tiny little light bulbs with these Luminous Glow In The Dark Wall Stickers! Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.99.

5. Give your indoor night sky a lil Arabian vibe with this pack of Fluorescent Glow In The Dark Star Wall Stickers… Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99.

4. Your kiddos will be looking forward to bedtime with their room all decorated with these Starry Glow in the Dark Stickers. Buy it from Amazon for AED 53.44.

3. This Unicorn Nightlight Wall Sticker Set will add a lil fairytale magic to your kids’ room! Buy it from Amazon for AED 36.00.

2. For a room that NEVER goes dark, get yourself this set of 328 3D Stars, Planets And Mega Moon Glow In The Dark Wall Decals! An easy way to turn a dull room into a romantic glowing universe full of stars. Buy it from Amazon for AED 85.90.

1. These high quality self-adhesive stars in 3 different sizes and a full moon will help you create the more realistic star gazing experience. Buy it from Amazon for AED 100.00.