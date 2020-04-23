6 Stylish Cases To Enhance The Look Of Your iPads
6. This Botanical Almond Blossom MoKo Case features a combination of functionality and style
Promising review:
“Fits perfectly and operates as advertised. I bought this for my wife’s iPad Pro and so far I think it has worked well. That being said, she is really tough on cases. She always opens it using the same corner (top right) so that corner of the case is picking up a little dirt, but it hasn’t broken or frayed, so that’s good. She picked the design and I have to agree that it looks nice. The finish of the material is good and the print doesn’t look like it’s going to wear off. Overall very happy with this cover.”
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 63.99.
5. This Marble Smart Case for iPads is deffo a timeless accessory that will not be going out of style anytime soon!
Promising review:
“My daughter liked it so much it’s beautiful, stylish and practical.”
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 69.99.
4. Add a little natural sight to your device with this Vibrant Tree Lightweight iPad Case
Promising review:
“Words can’t describe this cover.The best cover I ever found.Thank You Amazon.ae.”
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 48.99.
3. This stylish Pink Marble iPad Cover is made with premium PU leather exterior and soft micro-fibre interior, providing a firm grip and guaranteed durability
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 72.99.
2. If you’re known for being artsy and have a knack for all things creative then bring out your personality through this Starry Night van Gogh iPad Case Cover
Promising review:
“Awesome product. Very good quality!!!! Highly recommended! amazing packaging and super fast delivery.”
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 39.
1. This ADORBS Kitty iPad Case Cover will be loved by kiddos and cat lovers everywhere! Plus the case cover comes with a complimentary pen and cleaning cloth…
Promising review:
“Love it so far and my sons is only 5! It’s been dropped, dragged and everything numerous times and it’s still holding strong.”
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 66.99.