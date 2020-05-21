These 6 Varieties Of Car Phone Holders Will Ensure A Smooth Drive For Even The Most Accident-Prone

Promising review:

“This is awesome! Super easy to fit, and no risk of it falling off as you’re navigating a bend like my last one that was window-mounted often did, and the silicone melted all over the window leaving a lovely mess. I didn’t want a vent fitted one as I need the ac here in Dubai so the CD player mount was the perfect solution as the CD player is obsolete anyway. This cradle is totally adjustable in every direction and it’s really easy to take the phone out and drop it in as the sides automatically close and open using gravity only.”