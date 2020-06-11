Bathe Yourself Into A Good Mood With These 6 Zen-Inducing Bath Time Items

Promising review:

“I saw this mask being used by multiple users on Instagram and decided to give it a try. It is amazing! It pulled everything out of my pores including blackheads, dirt, and oil. I have sensitive skin and this mask is gentle on it causing no redness or irritation. Once I wash it off it has skin, glowing skin! I would recommend this to anyone, especially those with acne and sensitive skin. Also, Teami Blends customer service is quick to answer and thoughtful.”