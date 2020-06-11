Bathe Yourself Into A Good Mood With These 6 Zen-Inducing Bath Time Items
Bathe Yourself Into A Good Mood With These 6 Zen-Inducing Bath Time Items
It’ll be a bath SO GOOD that even your pets will end up in cloud 9…
6. A pack of 8 Luxurious All Vegan Bubble Bath Bombs to make your next bath the fanciest one you’ve ever had. It’ll turn your water all scented and shimmery.
Promising review:
“I love these bath bombs!!! They exceed being well worth the price for quality and quantity. I initially ordered myself a set. Since they were so great I ordered my daughter a set and she absolutely loved them, so I went ahead and ordered 4 or 5 + sets. But they are so impressive, I’m ordering additional boxes for Christmas gifts for family and friends now!! I highly recommend this product!!!!!”
Buy the pack from Amazon for AED 86.60.
5. Scrub off all the sins from your face with this L’Oreal Paris Skin Expert Ultimate Glow Kit!
Promising review:
“He sugar scrub really does the work.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 43.89.
4. A Stainless Steel Bathtub Tray so you can have a convenient place to put your book, candle, and beverage while you soak. The arms extend, so it’ll fit most bathtubs.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 65.00.
3. Soak in a nourishing bath full of soothing Active Himalayan Bath Salts so you can enjoy a spa-like treatment in your own tub.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.00.
2. A Teami Detox Cleansing Mask to help minimize the appearance of pores and reduce blemishes with the help of matcha, lemongrass, and white clay.
Promising review:
“I saw this mask being used by multiple users on Instagram and decided to give it a try. It is amazing! It pulled everything out of my pores including blackheads, dirt, and oil. I have sensitive skin and this mask is gentle on it causing no redness or irritation. Once I wash it off it has skin, glowing skin! I would recommend this to anyone, especially those with acne and sensitive skin. Also, Teami Blends customer service is quick to answer and thoughtful.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 279.00.
1. A 3-in-1 Wash, Scrub, Mask with purifying tea tree oil from The Body Shop that’ll gently exfoliate the skin on your face and body without irritating it — and you can actually see it working!
Promising review:
“I absolutely love it! Its fragrance is soothing. It’s exactly how the brand described it. I used it as a scrub and my skin feels healthy, smooth and soft.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 68.99.