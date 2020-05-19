Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

Give Your Kiddos These 7 Boredom-Busting Games To Play With Before They Start Busting YOUR Head This Summer Parents AKA soon-to-be ZOMBIES… summer vacations are just around the corner and you gots to gear up for all the free time that your munchkins will be having ASAP!

7. Jenga: An all-time classic fave that will keep ’em siblings busy focused on the wooden blocks for hours on end… Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.00.

6. Throw in a lil learning as well with this Who Is It Guessing Game for kids! Buy it from Amazon for AED 67.00.

5. Get your energetic kiddos to work on their aim by getting them this 16-Inch Rubber Dart Board – that is suitable for kids and adults alike. Buy it from Amazon for AED 130.15.

4. Strategising skills 101! This Connect 4 is a MUST-HAVE in every household, a classic boredom-buster that thou shall cherish this summer-in-quarantine. Buy it from Amazon for AED 124.00.

3. This Mini Basketball Double Finger Pinball Shooting Game will be something different for you to try out along with your curious todds! Buy it from Amazon for AED 45.00.

2. Bring the arcade fun home with this Portable Table Hockey Game! Buy it from Amazon for AED 147.97.

1. This fun Finger Arm Wrestling Toy will become your go-to stress reliever this quarantine! Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.00.