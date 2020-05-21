Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

7 Decor Items That’ll Make Your Room Look Insta-Worthy In No Time At All You’re anyway going to be spending ample time in your bedroom this quarantine period, so why not transform your room into a space that you’ll ACTUALLY want to spend all your time in?!

7. Turn your room into your very own dreamy escape with this Eco-Friendly Power-Saving LED Curtain Fairy Lights! Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.00.

6. Take the time in to finally get working on your wall of memories and string ’em up with this Pack-Of-40 LED Photo Clip Lights Buy it from Amazon for AED 48.80.

5. Have your room gleaming with what will appear as tiny little light bulbs with these Luminous Glow In The Dark Wall Stickers! Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.99.

4. Add a warm and romantic charm to your room with these Hanging Ball Fairy Lights! Buy it from Amazon for AED 72.99.

3. This LED Pearl Tree Lamp will add an enchanting element to your bedroom that will leave your instafam GREEEEEEN with envy!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.00.

2. Feelin’ kinda blue? Then this Warm LED Cloud-Shaped Neon Sign will turn that frown upside down in no time!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 49.99.

1. Not in the mood to talk?! Then let this LED Personalized Light Box do all the talking for you… Promising review: “I was worried these weren’t going to fit inside my lightbox but they fit perfectly! Plus it included way more symbols than I was expecting!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 70.29.