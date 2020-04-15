These 7 Blankets Are Giant Hugs In Disguise… A Kinda Physical Contact You Can’t Refuse Right Now

Legit, we all just need a BIG FAT HUG right now!!

Times are tuff and it doesn’t really feel all that great when you’re going through it alone… so in times like this, when human hugs are not accessible, bug fluffy blankets do just the trick and how. Because blankets are the gift that keeps on giving.

Somehow wrapping yourself up in a giant cosy blanket at the end of a long day is all the comfort you need, the way it just covers you and protects you from the outside world… it’s just the BEST feeling in the world.

Blankets that keep you warm and cosy, protect and comfort you are therapeutic in every way, and here are 7 blankets that will never make you feel alone again…