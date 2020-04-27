Share this restaurant by email

7 Soft And Fluffy Rugs That You Won’t Be Able To Stop Touching… They’re so fluffy, you’re gonna die!!! (P.S. The coupon “AMAZON15” is valid for new customers till the 30th of April with a maximum discount of AED 50.)

7. 50 shades of SOFTT: This MSM ultra-soft living room rug (in dark grey) is the SOFTEST carpet you will ever own! Buy it from Amazon for AED 147.99.

6. This shaggy sky blue fluffy rug is great to roll around in when you’re feeling down in the dumps Buy it from Amazon for AED 239.

5. This Goolsky pink plush rug is super soft and comfortable, which provides a nice soft feel to your feet. It can be used in the living room, bedroom, children’s room, etc. Buy it from Amazon for AED 40.49 (down from AED 100.99).

4. This modern printed soft shaggy rug looks way more expensive than it is… Buy it from Amazon for AED 239.

3. Accent your interiors with this warm gold-toned fluffy rug Buy it from Amazon for AED 185.01.

2. Make your home look like a shot from the vogue interior edition with this thick creamy-white fluffy carpet Buy it from Amazon for AED 169.99.

1. This burgundy thick washed fluffy rug will make ’em nights-in with the squad a lot cosier Buy it from Amazon for AED 152.23.