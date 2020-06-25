Bored Of Your Own Feet?! Then Try Out These 7 Animal Slippers And Go From Foot To BIG Foot
Noting better than blasting the aircon on FULL, and curling up for a movie marathon with a sa-weeet pair of warm slippers to keep your feet nice and toasty!!
Aaaahh ’tis the life fam.
7. Seriously, this pair of Grumpy Doggo Slippers are honestly such a MOOOD!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 307.99.
6. When the going gets rough, the rough gets hairy… realllyy hairy! So hairy that it begins to look like these Yeti Big Foot Slippers!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.54.
5. A pair of magical Unicorn Slippers a day keeps ’em mid-week blues away!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 61.25.
4. Dachshund around the house in these cozyyyy and fluffy Plush Dachshund Slippers.
Promising reviews:
“I got these for my wife. She loves dachshunds and thought the slippers were a wonderful, warm gift. She really loves her slippers.”
“We’re all about miniature dachshunds. We have three. They are the ultimate lap dog. We have a lot of dachshund related stuff. This was a great addition. My wife loves them. They fit well and are warm too.“
Buy it from Amazon for AED 161.73.
3. These Plush Corgi Dog Slippers are nothing if not CORGEOUS!! Hehehe.
Promising review:
“Grandson is in love! Great quality.”
2. This pair of cosy Queeneeyy Mule Slippers are too muling cuteee to resist.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 44.00.
1. Hip-hop into a pair of these Bunny Slippers and feel it’s fluffy buns keeping your toes all nice and warm.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 71.99.