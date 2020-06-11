If A Summer Vacay Is Out Of The Question Then These 7 Hammocks Will Give You MAJOR Staycay Feels
When you think tropical getaway you think beach, sun, books, a martini and well… HAMMOCKS!!
If all your exotic summer vacay plans have been washed away because of the current corona crisis then take things into your own hands and have yourself a makeshift home staycay set-up.
Put on some soothing ocean wave music, put up a hammock, close your eyes and transport your yourself to the dreamy shores of Maldives or Bali!!
7. Live up your best summer life chilling on this multi-coloured and durable outdoor hammock.
Promising review:
“Very good even tho the quality seems on the cheap side it does what it does I recommend it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 63.88.
6. Hang up this gorgeous tropical feels Canvas Hammock in your backyard and soak in some much-needed vitamin D on your days off!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 74.00.
5. Give your room a gram-stamp with knitted boho looking off-white Indoor Hammock Swing Chair.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 239.00.
4. You can set up this ribbed grab-n-go Sturdy Portable Hammock virtually anywhere and have a chillaxed time all curled up with a romantic Nicholas Sparks novel….ahhh blissss.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 215.10.
3. If you’re big into aesthetics and NOT so big into cleaning then this Netted Dirt-Proof Designed Hammock will do your taste some faaiineee justice fam.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 336.45.
2. This Underquilt Sleeping Bag Hammock is literally all things cosy and a dream gear for avid campers.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 338.49.
1. Relax your exhausted feet or a tiny hamster on this Foot Hammock under your desk as you re-watch all 10 seasons of Friends this summer… for the 100th time!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 52.00.