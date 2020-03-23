UAE Gyms Are Temporarily Down But Your Spirits Don’t Have To Be With These 7 Go-To Workout Equipment

No one’s going to the gym right now… for obvious reasons!

But that doesn’t mean that you sit at home idle and lose out on morale and your stamina- that you’ve worked so darn hard for!!

Keep up the stretching, flexibility, strength and stamina with this list of 7 gym equipment that you can easily make space for at your place! Plus the best immunity booster for your body, during this flu season, is exercising the core and working out after all!