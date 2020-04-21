These 7 Incense Baes Are Here To Become Your Next Big Obsession

You’ll find these incredibly scented incense sticks (commonly referred to as ‘agarbatti’) in the households of EVERY SINGLE Indian that you will ever meet! Extremely popular with native Americans as well.

Used for religious and spiritual purposes, these incense sticks that are fortified with herbs, spices and aromatic woods (like sage/sandalwood/lavender/jasmine etc.) are burned during prayers as well as meditation to create a sacred space.

Have your home smelling like an auspicious shrine with these 7 beautifully automatic incense sticks (agarbattis)