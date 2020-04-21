These 7 Incense Baes Are Here To Become Your Next Big Obsession
You’ll find these incredibly scented incense sticks (commonly referred to as ‘agarbatti’) in the households of EVERY SINGLE Indian that you will ever meet! Extremely popular with native Americans as well.
Used for religious and spiritual purposes, these incense sticks that are fortified with herbs, spices and aromatic woods (like sage/sandalwood/lavender/jasmine etc.) are burned during prayers as well as meditation to create a sacred space.
Have your home smelling like an auspicious shrine with these 7 beautifully automatic incense sticks (agarbattis)
7. Used for centuries in purifying rituals and cleansing ceremonies, the distinct clean scent of white sage in these incense sticks is believed to drive away any bad spirits
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.
6. The pack of Karma Scents Incense Sticks come with scents of lavender, jasmine, rose, vanilla, patchouli and sandalwood: Each scent pack contains 40 Sticks, plus it comes with a stick holder
Buy the set of 6 from Amazon for AED 99.
5. The lavender aroma that emits from this agarbatti creates a soothing and calm environment. The preparation of these agarbattis consist of a mix of spices using natural extracts in the form of dough as done for centuries and is rolled by hand on the bamboo sticks
Buy the pack of 6 from Amazon for AED 49.99.
4. These charismatic incenses are handmade using traditional methods and one of the finest fragrances you will come across…
Buy the pack of 500 from Amazon for AED 169.79.
3. These Wallace & Co Nectarine and Mint Organic Incense Sticks are slightly more unconventional with their aroma but definitely smell just as tranquil and calming
Buy it from Amazon for AED 75 (down from AED 80).
2. This box of Incense Sticks come for a GREAT price plus they effectively help in relieving stress, promoting better sleep, boosting your energy and mood…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 15.
1. For those who are looking for the scent of oud in their incense sticks, well here you go! A pack of 15 Oud Incense Sticks to destress your mind
Buy the box from Amazon for AED 10.
Happy incensing!