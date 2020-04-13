These 7 Portable Blender Flasks Are Your Daily Dose Of Nutrients On The Go
Honey, welcome to the future.
If you’re an adult with time to cook up breakfast in the morning before work, then please share some tips on your sorted life because the rest of us still haven’t been able to crack that puzzle yet.
Whipping up breakfast in the morning prior to work has literally become a myth for the best of us. BUT, with these 7 on-the-go smoothie blenders, all you have to do is throw in your face ingredients (from fruits to veggies or even chocolates) into the blender, press the button and whisk it on your commute to work and drink up.
This means some extra snooze time for you, as all you have to do is throw in some ingredients in a portable blender flask and run out the door!
Yes… technology HAS become this convenient. How much are you loving life right now?!
7. This USB Rechargeable Smoothie Blender is affordable, efficient, quick and eco-friendly
Promising review:
“For me, it works very nice. You can take this anywhere. It makes sweet juices”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 26.99.
6. This Portable Electric Fruit Mixer comes with a wonderfully powerful motor that can effortlessly pulverize fruits, veggies and other ingredients into an amazing smoothies
Buy it from Amazon for AED 27.99 (down from AED 78.28).
5. This chic red Stainless Steel 6-Blade Travel Blender can be disassembled easily for cleaning and is super lightweight to carry around on a daily basis
Buy it from Amazon for AED 158.15.
4. Protein shakes, baby food, fruit/veggie juices, literally anything is possible with this high-rated Multi-functional Travel Electric Juicer Flask
Promising review:
“It’s very nice. It meets my expectation. I like it so much. Now I can blend my hobby of making my own facial mask and relaxing while sipping my favourite juice.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.50.
3. In addition to the powerful motor, this rechargeable and Portable Smoothie Blender has 4 stainless steel blades, that no matter what veggies, fruits, ice cubes or any ingredient you put in, will be broken up in just 40 seconds…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 201.44.
2. If you want to be discrete about your electric juicer cup then go for this MISLD Portable Blender because its smart design will disguise it as any other flask and not raise eyebrows on your on-the-go brekkie preferences
Buy it from Amazon for AED 144.48.
1. This Portable Electric Juicer Cup will prove to be exceptionally handy and convenient on a hot summer day. Just 20 seconds you can get a glass of fresh, chilled juice!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 104.25.