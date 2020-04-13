These 7 Portable Blender Flasks Are Your Daily Dose Of Nutrients On The Go

Honey, welcome to the future.

If you’re an adult with time to cook up breakfast in the morning before work, then please share some tips on your sorted life because the rest of us still haven’t been able to crack that puzzle yet.

Whipping up breakfast in the morning prior to work has literally become a myth for the best of us. BUT, with these 7 on-the-go smoothie blenders, all you have to do is throw in your face ingredients (from fruits to veggies or even chocolates) into the blender, press the button and whisk it on your commute to work and drink up.

This means some extra snooze time for you, as all you have to do is throw in some ingredients in a portable blender flask and run out the door!

Yes… technology HAS become this convenient. How much are you loving life right now?!