7 Portable Desks – Because Experts Believe That Personalising Your WFH Space Increases Productivity

WFH is a dream situation for some, and an absolute NIGHTMARE for others! If you’re someone who is struggling to stay productive as you’re slaving away from home, then amigo, you gots to personalize your space up a little.

Experts are advising people that are scrambling to cope with the WFH life to create a space around them that helps organise their routine and calms the confusion, thus these 7 portable work desks.

Set up these desks virtually anywhere, and you’ll be all set to work fuss-free from the comfort of your bed, sofa, kitchen, backyard, bathroom, balcony, patio… legit anywhere!