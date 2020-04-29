7 Products That Will Make Your ‘All Apple’ Set-Up Look Alive

This case can hold: Magic mouse Magsafe Power Adapter Magnetic Charging Cable Apple Pencil Apple USB cable 8 slots for SD cards/USB flash drives/card reader This case features compartments with 2 moveable dividers, you can arrange them in a different way.

Promising review:

“I use this every day to keep my chargers and cords organized when I need to bring them back and forth to the office. This was also great for recent travelling. If you have any kind of case on the apple pencil, it is a bit of a tight fit, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing – I know it’s going to stay put!”