Inspired By The Latest Season Of ‘The Politician’ To Reduce Your Waste? Then Here Are 7 Reusable Products That You’ll LOVE

Hollering all Netflix binge-watchers!

If you just binge-watched the second season of Netflix’s drama-comedy, The Politician, over the weekend then you’re probably as shaken about climate change as I am and wanna go ZERO WASTE ASAPPPP!

The show’s 2nd episode is all about Infinity Jackson’s zero waste journey and that darn episode is one heck of an eye-opener.

From her epiphany moment to her environmental activist awakening, that episode was proof that our generation is becoming the part of the climate change conversation and it’s about time that we here in Dubai do too!!

Ignoring the booty coffee, the initiatives that Infinity takes are pretty LIT; as Infinity decided to live a zero-waste life full of:

Metal straws

Reusable plastics

Compost bins

Hand-washing her own clothes

…Managing to fit her year’s waste in one mason jar. Plus, her eco-friendly ways to go zero waste are all very do-able.