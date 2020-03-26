7 Rubik’s Cubes To Challenge Your Inner Stephen Hawking
Does anyone even remember what a Rubik’s cube even is?!
Nowadays we’re so unnaturally consumed in our tech games, Netflix shows and Candy Crush, that no one’s even got the time for traditional means of fun and games… *sigh*.
So issaaa time to bring back the nostalgia in your household with a brand new Rubik’s Cube this stay at home season! Build up your skills, challenge your fam members or roomie, work on your puzzle-solving skills, build your concentration and have some good old fashioned fun with these 7 complex Rubik’s cubes.
7. The Speed Magic Cube is a standard 3×3 rubik’s cube to get the ball rolling, for those getting back to the game after a long stretched time (the cube comes with a pouch and a stand)
… Plus it’s stickerless so there ain’t no scope for cheating here moahaha!
Promising review:
“smooth and fast indeed.. didn’t disappoint my son.. recommended for those are who trying to set a record.. came with 3×3 cube, pouch and stand.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99.
6. The magic Rubik’s Cube set comes with 5 complex puzzles to solve that are on a whole other level
Disclaimer: This set is not for the weak… or the impatient!
Promising review:
“Cube is very smooth, all come in very good packaging .megamax cube is pretty good and pyramid cube and two by two is so smooth you have a very good time enjoying it.”
Buy the set from Amazon for AED 68.21.
5. GoCube is an incredibly smart, app-enabled Rubik’s cube. It is the perfect gift for kids (adds SO MUCH value to screen time), and an amazing brain-teaser gadget for adults
Promising review:
“It’s very good for kids and those who want to see insight into cube solving algorithms.
It completely syncs with your moves and suggests the quickest possible algorithm. We like it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 419.
4. This Second-order Rubiks Cube is for those starting out on entry-level, a great brainteaser for kiddos and pre-schoolers!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 38.79 (down from AED 248.88)
3. You can get this set of 4 mind-boggling Rubiks Cube Speed Puzzles for a STEALLL right now fam!
Promising review:
“good quality stuff.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 63.18 (down from AED 267).
2. A cute and standard Rubik’s Cube for the keeping!
Promising review:
“Got it for my nephew who is a competitive cuber. He’s happy with the product.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 87.50 (down from AED 90).
1. This promising quality Rubiks Cube is smoother than Ryan Gosling in The Notebook! The carbon fibre stickers make it easier to play around with the cube swiftly without it getting stuck or damaged
Promising review:
“If you are serious to learn Rubik’s cube then stay away from cheap stuff and definitely go for this one, super convenient to move faces, makes learning fun.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99.