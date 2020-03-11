These 8 Life-Changing Products That You NEED In Your Life Are On A Major SALE!
Life is hard enough already, but small life hacks like the ones mentioned in the list below are what make life worth living again!
The thrill of finding ways, devices or products that make your everyday life a 100000x easier might just be the best feeling in the world. With us getting lazier and lazier by the day, products like these are such a NEED in lyf, so get scrollin’ and check out these eight products that are hell-bent on making your life the easiest possible.
8. Have kids or like your breakfasts in bed?! Then THIS 100% Waterproof and Breathable Fitted Mattress Cover is for youuuuuuuuu!
Now eat and drink in bed as you please because this 100% waterproof, moistureproof, wrinkle-proof and non-iron mattress cover protection will totally mess-proof your sack!
Promising review:
“I finally decided to buy this mattress protector. I like its cotton terry surface, and it perfectly matches my mattress. The most important feature of this mattress protector is that it is waterproof, which is critical for someone likes watching movies in bed with a cup of coffee, its perfect.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 74.
7. Every household NEEDS this HDMI Cable by UGREEN! Connect your laptop to your TV with this legit HDMI cable for a Full HD (1080P) viewing experience! Issa neeeeed!
Promising review:
“The product works as described.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 26.
6. Ditch that microblading or eyelash extension appointment and opt for a more organic approach with the Castor Oil Eyebrow And Eyelash Organic Oil
Why waste thousands on a temp solution when you could be spending as little as AED 39.20 for a PERMANENT solution to a fuller set of lashes and brows?!
Promising review:
“The product I received is the same as the picture. It came properly sealed. I also received 4 brow and 3 lash applicators along with the oil. Castor oil is supposed to help with the growth of hair so hopefully, this product will work.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.20.
5. Check out this 360 Adjustable Lazy Phone And Tablet Holder by UGREEN if you’re looking to make your life more hands-free
Promising review:
“Bought it for mobile video shoot purposes. Exceeded my expectations at this price tag. Ugreen products are superior in quality. The arm and phone can be rotated 360 degrees. Stable base and mount. definitely recommended. The delivery was super fast as well.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 64.
4. Following directions is hard enough as is, you don’t need an added complication of where to place your phone when following the GPS! Thus, this Dashboard 360 Degree Car Smartphone Clamp is the solution to all your directional problaaamms
Promising review:
“I have tried many holders before, it is the best ever study and firm holder, I recommended to everyone.”
Buy it from Amazon for ONLY AED 29.
3. Charge your phone on the go with this Fast Car Charger Adapter by UGREEN
Promising review:
“Super fast charging and works great with a wireless car charging device that is 15W. Both output support fast charge so that is great. The device is small so it doesn’t stick out like an odd object.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 26.
2. This adjustable Tablet and Phone Stand for practically all types and sizes of smartphones and tabs is just what you need for a more hassle-free life
Promising review:
“The holder is great and has so many angles that you can adjust to. is suitable for mobiles and tablet both. also has a rubber grip where tablet or mobile sits.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 24.
1. Get this glassy 6, 6s, 7 and 8 Protective Tempered Glass for iPhones on this STEALL of a price!
Promising review:
“An amazing screen protector that has great quality. It comes with an awesome installation toolkit that helps you fix the screen protector without any issues. It also comes with 2x pieces of screen protectors, which is great!. I’m very satisfied with the product!”
Buy it on a discounted rate from Amazon for AED 22.