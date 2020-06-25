Share this restaurant by email

Give Your Aching Feet Some Much-Deserved TLC With These 8 Foot Massagers Bye-bye achy feet, and helloooo heavenly foot massages!

8. This Leg Air Compression Massager will make all your feet woes disappear in thin air! You can adjust the size and massage intensity via the velcro as per your preference. Buy it from Amazon for AED 595.00.

7. The FM-TS9 Deluxe Foot Massager is a foot massager that uses the shiatsu concept of rotating nodes to give your feet an invigorating massage. The state of the art mechanism travels up and down the feet soothing away tension, aches & fatigue. Promising review: “It is a very useful device.. helped relieve the pain from my feet .. I use it daily.” Okay getting a major footgasm just by looking at this!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 325.00.

6. This Portable Shiatsu EMS Foot Massager is PERFECTION for athletes, those for those who train/workout on a regular basis, and for ’em gals who come back home after spending 12+ fregginnn’ hours wearing high heels!!! Buy it from Amazon for AED 33.99.

5. A heated Foot Massager, because it’s simply what you deserve after a long day on your feet and it’s time to treat yourself. Buy it from Amazon for AED 395.00.

4. You can also opt for this remote-controlled Kneading Calf and Foot Massager that’s waaay more budget-friendly but a lil bigger in size. Buy it from Amazon for AED 199.00.

3. A Foot and Joint Massager that EVERY person with a job that requires a lot of running around can’t wait to use when they get home to. You have a lot of pressure at work and you need some relief, dammit! Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.00. (Apply a 20% discount coupon on this product directly from the site).

2. If you’re a lil old-school and prefer water therapy or a foot spa over electronic devices then this Revlon Pediprep Bubbling Massager will be your kinda scene. Promising reviews: “Is pity that isn’t the 6 stars option 😃 I will definitely give 6 stars.” “Great product. I’m amazed by the quality, it arrived sooner than expected.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 249.00.

1. Not a fan of the kneading/rolling/pressure point massages?! Then maybe you’d want to try out heat therapy for your feet with this Rechargeable Electric Foot Heater. Buy it from Amazon for AED 258.88.