8 High-Tech Fans To Give You That Extra Needed Cooling This HOT Summer
It’s time to take your sanity into your own hands… ‘cuz it sure isn’t going to get cooler any time soon!
8. This 50W 3 Speed Tower Fan with Timer comes with a 65° wide oscillation for improved air circulation
Buy it from Amazon for AED 157 (down from AED 239).
7. This electric, leafless fan comes with a bladeless design, that saves your time and effort on cleaning – no nerve-racking iron lines, no dusty blades. Plus, it’s absolutely safe for your kiddos and pets.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 611.99.
6. This Bladeless Fan with Remote Control comes with super powerful cooling technology and wind speeds, and at the same time the fan is also ultra-quiet
Promising review:
“Powerful but quiet.”
…Because they say a single GIF is worth a thousand words
Buy it from Amazon for AED 299 (down from AED 399).
5. Enjoy a cool, chilled-out summer with this Leafless Electric Fan. It has low power consumption, soft wind speeds and is 101% safe for your little munchkins
Buy it from Amazon for AED 559.
4. Happy customers have deemed this Crownline 360 Degrees Horizontal Oscillation Tower Fan as a “SOLID PURCHASE” and a fan that “elevates the room’s ambience”
Crownline 360 Degrees Horizontal Oscillation Tower Fan, White, TF-222
Promising review:
“The central AC unit was under maintenance in our building, so we were forced to buy tower fans to keep the apartment cool. Among the 3-4 tower fans we purchased, this one surprised us the most. Crownline, for me, isn’t a popular or a well-known brand, however, I have seen a few products of the brand here and there in some electronic stores in Dubai. So this was a risk. But it was well worth it.
Pros:-
– The air thrown out of its blower is strong and at the highest setting can reach up to 7-8 feet.
– Ideal size for a master bedroom and effective in a compact living room.
– 360-degree Oscillation is a major plus and the vent also oscillates up to 75 degrees.
– Comes with a remote control
– Compared to the typical tower fan this one is able to produce marginally cooler air because it sucks in air at a height as opposed to traditional tower fans that suck air in from the bottom (that’s where the heat usually lingers around)
– To be honest, this fan easily blends with the room furniture for us and I can go on to say that it, in fact, elevates the room ambience!
Cons-
– Haven’t come across any yet.
Bottom Line:
Bang for the buck, worth every penny spent on it. A solid purchase.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 588.
3. One happy customer praised this Honeywell 8-Speed Whole-Room Tower Fan as “one of the best investments I made this year.”
Promising review:
” One of the best investments I made this year. The fan is very quiet so almost forget it’s on. It comes with a remote and can set a timer per hour to turn off. Highly recommended.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,808.99.
2. The 3 fan modes and 3 fan speeds on this Summer Air Cooling Fan ensure that you can create the perfect temperature to suit all your needs.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 907.
1. This Midea Tower Fan Grill is the most purchased and highest-rated on Amazon! Its features include 3-speed levels, 3 wind modes, 7-hour timer, power-off memory function and an oscillation function.
Promising review:
“Perfect. Noiseless but range of cooling area lesser than a conventional fan but serves purpose and right for the cost plus needs almost nothing to get it up and running as compared to fans!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 199 (down from AED 261.45).