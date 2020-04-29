8 High-Tech Fans To Give You That Extra Needed Cooling This HOT Summer

Crownline 360 Degrees Horizontal Oscillation Tower Fan, White, TF-222

Promising review:

“The central AC unit was under maintenance in our building, so we were forced to buy tower fans to keep the apartment cool. Among the 3-4 tower fans we purchased, this one surprised us the most. Crownline, for me, isn’t a popular or a well-known brand, however, I have seen a few products of the brand here and there in some electronic stores in Dubai. So this was a risk. But it was well worth it.

Pros:-

– The air thrown out of its blower is strong and at the highest setting can reach up to 7-8 feet.

– Ideal size for a master bedroom and effective in a compact living room.

– 360-degree Oscillation is a major plus and the vent also oscillates up to 75 degrees.

– Comes with a remote control

– Compared to the typical tower fan this one is able to produce marginally cooler air because it sucks in air at a height as opposed to traditional tower fans that suck air in from the bottom (that’s where the heat usually lingers around)

– To be honest, this fan easily blends with the room furniture for us and I can go on to say that it, in fact, elevates the room ambience!

Cons-

– Haven’t come across any yet.

Bottom Line:

Bang for the buck, worth every penny spent on it. A solid purchase.”