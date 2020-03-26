8 Detoxifying Face Masks Perfect For Some ‘Me-Time”
All those days of you struggling to find some time for yourself… is kinda gone with being quarantined at home and all that for the time being.
So why not make the most of it and reverse some of the damage that the years of negligence has done to your skin? Start by treating yo’self right and indulge in some self-care, take 30 mins out of your day and pamper your skin to some much-needed TLC.
Skip the pricey spa treatments (because they’re anyway closed for now) and leave it to these eight moisturizing, nourishing and rejuvenating face masks to completely transform your thirsty skin into that of… a Greek Gods’!!
8. These Hyaluronic Acid 24k Gold Eye Patches contain collagen, vitamin-C and natural plant extracts to help restore elasticity, firmness as well as to provide long-lasting hydration to the eye area… boujee much?!
Promising review:
“These patches are amazing, I loved them, they really tale care about your skin around eyes, great moisturizer, lift and depuff this area, especially if you will keep the chilled (in the fridge). I also loved the shape and that they don’t slip off your face and they don’t dry at all, even if you’ll keep them for a bit longer. Great product!!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.77 (down from AED 79.99).
7. We all know that Korean skincare is prolly the BEST skincare in the world! So clearly when the sheet masks are Korean as well… you know that it’ll do justice to your skin!
Get the pack consisting of Shea butter, Avocado, Oatmeal Aloe, Lemon, Tomato, Pomegranate, Japanese Rice(Sake), Green Tea, Acai berry, Tea Tree and Peppermint masks.
Promising review:
“I love these masks. I have sensitive skin that’s especially finicky when it comes to facial masks. These don’t irritate my skin, and I actually saw a noticeable improvement after just a couple uses. I’m usually not a fan of sheet masks, but these were easy to apply and were not annoying or a hindrance while on my face.
I love that there are so many different recipes with the benefit of each listed on the packet. I bought two packages and just have a huge bag of them now to pick from, which is super fun. Also, the extra serum at the bottom of the packet is a great feature, and it’s not sticky or uncomfortable to rub in after removing the mask.”
Buy the pack from Amazon for AED 104.99.
6. The Garnier Detox Pampering Kit will effortlessly hydrate and pamper your skin with its Seaweed, Natural Charcoal, Hyaluronic Acid and Lha properties!
Plus issa great value for your money.
Buy the pack from Amazon for AED 44.62 (down from AED 61.20).
5. The Purifying Hydrogel Recovery Mask: Contains 100% hydrogel purifying formula enriched with seaweed extract
… Which makes it intensely hydrating and is also suitable for sensitive skin.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 13.75 (down from AED 15).
4. These Korean dermal collagen essence masks specifically penetrate highly concentrated active ingredients into the skin thus, making your tired skin moistened, elastic, clear and relieves your skin from stress
Promising review:
“Amazing face masks.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 323.67.
3. 1 sheet of the Garnier Charcoal Hydrating Face Mask = 1 week of pure hydration!!
Promising review:
“So great for the skin. Really recommended.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 13.25 (down from AED 18).
2. The Garnier Vitamin C Shot Fase Sheet is enriched with vitamin-C to energize and illuminate your skin… giving you that royal… almost Cleopatra-like kinda glow
Buy it from Amazon for AED 16.50.
1. For a quick-fix to dehydrated and thirsty skin, go for the Micro Jet Clearing Solution Mask Sheet by Dr. Jart! This face sheet is almost like a magic pill for parched skin
Gently clings to your skin for even and consistent absorption of active ingredients.
Promising review:
“There aren’t many products I’ll buy a second time but I’m now on my fourth box! I’m 24 and unfortunately still prone to breakouts and dealing with some leftover red acne marks, but I’ve honestly seen a huge difference in my skin: less acne plus marks that have been on my skin for over a year are finally starting to fade.
I rarely go a week without some kind of pimple popping up in my face, but it’s been well over a month since I’ve had any acne! Of course, I’m using other things on my skin (Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum and Philosophy Microdelivery Wash which are amazing) but this now a must-have.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 150.76.