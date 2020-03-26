8 Detoxifying Face Masks Perfect For Some ‘Me-Time”

All those days of you struggling to find some time for yourself… is kinda gone with being quarantined at home and all that for the time being.

So why not make the most of it and reverse some of the damage that the years of negligence has done to your skin? Start by treating yo’self right and indulge in some self-care, take 30 mins out of your day and pamper your skin to some much-needed TLC.

Skip the pricey spa treatments (because they’re anyway closed for now) and leave it to these eight moisturizing, nourishing and rejuvenating face masks to completely transform your thirsty skin into that of… a Greek Gods’!!