Give Your Lappies A Comfortable Home With These 8 Discounted Laptop Bags
As much as you need protection from the outside world filled with germs, dust and icky stuff, so do your dearest laptops!
Provide your laptops with the ultimate protection against damage, dust and accidental slipping… which has happened to the best of us with these 8 multi-functional laptop case covers.
These lappie case covers don’t only protecc your laptop but also are super chic and oh-so ‘grammale that we ended up ordering a few of these ourselves whilst compiling the list *looks away sheepishly*. Now commute around town stress-free as you safeguard your laptop in one of these affordable and high-quality protective laptop case covers.
8. The Water Repellent Polyester Vertical Tablet Bag with Pockets comes with polyester foam padding to protecc your electronics from damage
Promising review:
“It’s thick and protected. Easy to clean. Protects it well from liquids.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 38.
7. Choose a lappie cover colour that suits your personality with MOSISO’s Laptop Sleeve Bag collection
Promising review:
“Good choice for my laptop.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.99.
6. Check out this black Polyester Protective Case Cover in Space Gray and shop it while it’s on this exceptional deal
Promising review:
“Very good quality and material inside and outside.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 41.
5. YAAASSS PETSS! This MOSISO Laptop Briefcase comes with a HANDLE for crying out loud!
Such a need in life honestly.
Promising review:
“I love my laptop bag 🙂 it perfectly fits my MacBook air – 13 inches. The inside-material is superb! The outside material is excellent too, you can easily tap out dust from it compared from other laptop bags that dust and stains are visible unless you clean it with water. I love the magic zipper, it seems invisible and not bulky to look at. Overall 100%.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.99.
4. Aren’t the very ‘grammable and SLAYAGE MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag designs just giving you life right now?!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.99.
3. This Chromebook Black Laptop Sleeve Case Bag with HANDLES has raving reviews and one that your laptop is literally yearning out for!
Promising review:
“Great bag with great material. It feels great in the hand with its premium leather and fluffy internal material.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 126.99 (down from AED 214.99).
2. This ProCase Sleeve Case Cover for Apple lappies is of BRILL quality, compact, affordable and of crouse to top the list… this gem of a case cover comes with HANDLES as well!
Promising review:
“Fits my 13-inch MacBook and 10.2-inch iPad. Perfect for quick meetings with clients.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 56.99.
1. WOWOW! A boho-chic Canvas Mandala Pattern Protective Laptop Bag, fit for ’em fashionistas and influencers of Dubai!
Promising review:
“The colour is as same as shown in the picture.Liked the quality and the small pouch as well.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.99.