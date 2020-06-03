Prevent Your Car From Getting Damaged Due To Excessive Heating This Summer With These 8 ‘Shady’ Items

Summer is here and the heat has been cranked up a notch here in the UAE.

So, it’s probably best to keep in mind that apart from keeping yourself cool, you have to make an effort to keep your cars cool as well.

The combo of ultraviolet radiation from the sun and the scorching hear can do a great deal of damage to your car’s dashboard, paint, leather, upholstery and sometimes overheating of the car can even cause the gas tanks to explode.

So, protecc the interiors and exteriors of your car with these 8 shade-providing items and have your vehicles kept safe and clean this blazing summer…