Prevent Your Car From Getting Damaged Due To Excessive Heating This Summer With These 8 ‘Shady’ Items
Summer is here and the heat has been cranked up a notch here in the UAE.
So, it’s probably best to keep in mind that apart from keeping yourself cool, you have to make an effort to keep your cars cool as well.
The combo of ultraviolet radiation from the sun and the scorching hear can do a great deal of damage to your car’s dashboard, paint, leather, upholstery and sometimes overheating of the car can even cause the gas tanks to explode.
So, protecc the interiors and exteriors of your car with these 8 shade-providing items and have your vehicles kept safe and clean this blazing summer…
8. Your car’s dashboard gets some of the longest exposure to sunlight, so this Retractable Car Windshield Sun Shade will prevent the intense heat from affecting your interiors.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 62.00.
7. Another option is this Retractable Car Windshield Sun Visor that is durable, easy to instal and will protect the electronics and accessories in your car from excessive sun damage.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 87.99.
6. This 2-Piece Car Window Shade Set will cut down on the sun glare, reduce the heat, and will prevent the sharp UV rays from affecting your kiddos and other passengers in the vehicle.
Buy the set of two from Amazon for AED 94.90.
5. If you’re planning on staying indoors most of the time, then safely tuck your car away with this Full Anti-UV Heat Protection Universal Car Cover.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.99.
4. If your car if parked out under the sun most of the time, then protect your hands from burning up every time you touch the steering wheel with this Bling Anti-Slip Rhinestones PU Leather Backing- Wheel Protector! Safe and stylish all at once.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 87.99.
3. How cool is this Automatic Remote Controlled Car Sunshade Umbrella?! Never bother looking for shade parking again with this anti-UV sunproof cover that protects the car against overheating, bird droppings, dust and even acid rain!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 652.49.
2. If you’re looking for a windshield cover thas more budget-friendly, then you opt for this Quality Front Window Sunshade Cover!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.09.
1. This 6-Piece Protective and Reflective Shade Set will completely heat-proof the interiors of your car! Preventing any kind of fading, cracking and damage to the seat upholstery in the car.
Buy the 6-piece set from Amazon for AED 68.00.