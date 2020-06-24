9 Classic Summer Perfumes (Under AED100) That’ll Have You Smelling Exotic Like Priyanka And Pitbull Summer= Sweating… sweating and MORE sweating! Summer also means keeping a trusted perfume handy with you at all times possible, so you can douse yo’self in the scented waters to keep that body odour from breaking loose! So here are 9 CLASSIC yet affordable perfumes that’ll have you semlling cool as a cucumbaah this summaaah.

9. With notes of orange blossom and its slightly sharp rosy scent, this Roberto Cavalli Signature is an ambery-floral feminine fragrance for an independent, joyful, free and confident woman on a mission to conquer the city this summer! Promising review: “I ordered 3 perfume of Roberto Cavalli and it’s totally worth paying because the fragrance stays for long, rather pay high to Paris Gallery or any other mall shop, it’s better to buy from here with way cheaper price.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 82.00.

8. Serious props to Davidoff for making scents that literally NO mortal can ever resist!! And this Cool Water by Davidoff is a serious all-time summer classic, when they say ‘old is gold’ they’re referring to this perfume Hunny. The Cool Water Davidoff settles in the air with base notes of cedarwood, musk, and amber. These notes fuse with tobacco to create a lingering aroma that feels pleasurable and masculine at the same time. Promising review: “It’s original, I know it’s an old one but it’s super nice especially in summer.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.00.

7. Davidoff The Game: Launched by the design house of David Off in the year 2013. This aromatic woody fragrance possesses a blend of iris, gin fizz, and blackwood notes. It is ideal for daily use. This fantastic aromatic creation of perfumers Bernard Ellena and Lucas Sieuzac opens with top notes of fresh gin fizz and juniper berries. Together they embrace an exhilarating, mind-clearing Fougere, with a slightly bitter and foresty taste that leaves behind a lingering summertime freshness. Buy it from Amazon for AED 61.00.

6. Turn up the burning passion and romance this summer with Victoria’s Secret Amber Romance Mist and Lotion. Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.00.

5. You’ll be feeling as exotic as Priyanka Chopra with this Ck In 2U Cologne by Calvin Klein with sweet base notes that give a scent to die for!!! Promising review: “Fragrance lasts long: Love it.. neatly packed and delivered.. fragrance lasts long.. wish to buy once again. Perfect with good price.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.40.

4. Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger radiates a refreshing and bright scent that is sparkling and elegant with notes of cooling mint, soft lavender, luminous grapefruit and bracing bergamot. The fragrance is a citrus aromatic fragrance and is contained in a charming transparent glass flacon with a white stopper. Promising review: “Exactly as described!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.00.

3. An optimistic and cooling scent for a liberated soul, HUGO Man is presented in a sleek flask with a strapped-on cap, designed for men on the move in this scorching summer heat. HUGO Man Eau de Toilette captures the spirit of a man who constantly pushes the boundaries. The fragrance delivers an energising hit of fresh, crisp green apple, twisted with vibrant herbal aromas and the smoky, earthy scents of a wild forest. Launched by the design house of Hugo Boss in the year 1995. This aromatic green fragrance has a blend of lavender, green apple, mint, grapefruit, basil, carnation, sage, geranium, jasmine, patchouli, fir, and cedar. Promising review: “Great product great price: Good quality. Long-lasting perfume. Nice smell.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 64.60.

2. Lacoste White by Lacoste issa clean, crisp and fresh scent with top notes of grapefruit laced with spicy cardamom and rosemary, that makes it an IDEAL fragrance for daytime wear!! Promising review: “Good buy: Pretty nice smell and it’s pretty strong too. Tried it at work and it spread all across the room haha some people might find it annoying if they’re sensitive to smells. Lasts pretty normal too.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 93.00.

1. Rose by Solinotes, is a vibrant perfume packed with full-bodied, mischievous notes. An interpretation embellishing the modernity and freshness of sweet rose and magnolia. Some have even compared this divine scent to that of Chloé by Chloé. Promising reviews: “Amazing! Clean and fresh! It is similar to Chloe by Chloe! Love it.” “I adore this fragrance.. Very Rose on the first contact but the dry down is amazing.. Soft clean warm.. no harsh notes.. very very feminine.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 76.00.